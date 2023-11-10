Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-0, Auburn 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will be playing at home against the SE Louisiana Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Neville Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored Auburn last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Aden Holloway was another key contributor, earning 19 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. Everything went their way against the Statesmen as the Lions made off with a 90-71 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-25.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Bears' victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Tigers' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Auburn, as the team is favored by a full 22.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Auburn is a big 22.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

