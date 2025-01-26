Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Auburn and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Auburn is up 22-20 over Tennessee.

Auburn entered the game having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will Tennessee step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Tennessee 17-2, Auburn 17-1

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Auburn Tigers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neville Arena. The Volunteers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Tennessee took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They came out on top against Miss. State by a score of 68-56.

Among those leading the charge was Chaz Lanier, who scored 23 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Zakai Zeigler, who had nine points in addition to seven assists and five steals.

Meanwhile, Auburn waltzed into their game on Saturday with nine straight wins... but they left with ten. They had just enough and edged the Bulldogs out 70-68.

Tahaad Pettiford was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 13 en route to 24 points plus two steals. What's more, he also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Dylan Cardwell, who earned two points along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Even though they won, Auburn struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Tennessee pushed their record up to 17-2 with the victory, which was their 11th straight at home. As for Auburn, their win bumped their record up to 17-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Tennessee has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tennessee is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 12-6-1 ATS overall, they're only 1-7 against Auburn in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Auburn is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee.