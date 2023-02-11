Who's Playing

Alabama @ Auburn

Current Records: Alabama 21-3; Auburn 17-7

What to Know

The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide lost both of their matches to the Auburn Tigers last season on scores of 77-81 and 81-100, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Bama and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Neville Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Crimson Tide going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Bama took their game against the Florida Gators on Wednesday by a conclusive 97-69 score. It was another big night for Bama's forward Brandon Miller, who had 24 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Auburn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 83-78 to the Texas A&M Aggies. A silver lining for the Tigers was the play of forward Johni Broome, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks.

The Crimson Tide's win brought them up to 21-3 while Auburn's loss pulled them down to 17-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Bama have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them third in college basketball. Auburn is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them eighth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $189.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Auburn have won nine out of their last 15 games against Alabama.