Watch Auburn vs. Alabama: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Alabama @ Auburn

Current Records: Alabama 13-10; Auburn 21-2

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the #11 Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Auburn Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Auburn escaped with a win against the LSU Tigers by the margin of a single free throw, 91-90. Auburn guard J'Von McCormick looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points, nine dimes and nine rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Bama came out on top in a nail-biter against the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday, sneaking past 105-102. Among those leading the charge for the Crimson Tide was guard Kira Lewis Jr., who had 37 points and seven assists in addition to five boards.

The wins brought Auburn up to 21-2 and Bama to 13-10. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Auburn enters the matchup with 79.6 points per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. But Bama is even better: they come into the game boasting the second most points per game in college basketball at 82.6. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 158

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn have won six out of their last ten games against Alabama.