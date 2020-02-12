Watch Auburn vs. Alabama: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Alabama @ Auburn

Current Records: Alabama 13-10; Auburn 21-2

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the #11 Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Auburn Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Auburn escaped with a win against the LSU Tigers by the margin of a single free throw, 91-90. Auburn guard J'Von McCormick looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points, nine dimes and nine rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Bama came out on top in a nail-biter against the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday, sneaking past 105-102. Among those leading the charge for the Crimson Tide was guard Kira Lewis Jr., who had 37 points and seven assists in addition to five boards.

The wins brought Auburn up to 21-2 and Bama to 13-10. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Auburn enters the matchup with 79.6 points per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. But Bama is even better: they come into the game boasting the second most points per game in college basketball at 82.6. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $88.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 158

Series History

Auburn have won six out of their last ten games against Alabama.

  • Jan 15, 2020 - Alabama 83 vs. Auburn 64
  • Mar 05, 2019 - Auburn 66 vs. Alabama 60
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 63
  • Mar 09, 2018 - Alabama 81 vs. Auburn 63
  • Feb 21, 2018 - Auburn 90 vs. Alabama 71
  • Jan 17, 2018 - Alabama 76 vs. Auburn 71
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Auburn 82 vs. Alabama 77
  • Jan 21, 2017 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 64
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Alabama 65 vs. Auburn 57
  • Jan 19, 2016 - Auburn 83 vs. Alabama 77
