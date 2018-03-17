Watch Auburn vs. Clemson online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, date, time

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

The Tigers take on the Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as No. 4 seed Auburn and No. 5 seed Clemson will face off Sunday for a trip to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest. Clemson pulled away early and sustained a lead, while Auburn handled Charleston for an opportunity to play for a shot at the second weekend in the Big Dance.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket



About No. 4 seed Auburn



Auburn needed every bit of 40 minutes to outlast No. 13 seed Charleston in the first round, 62-58. The Tigers are getting quality production from Mustapha Heron and Desean Murray, as both combined for 27 points in the Friday win, but they will need Bryce Brown to return to form if they want to knock off Clemson. Brown finished with 10 points on 3 of 11 shooting.

About No. 5 seed Clemson



Shelton Mitchell and Gabe Devoe combined for 45 points in an impressive win over No. 12 New Mexico State. The Tigers lost their star, Donte Grantham, to an ACL injury earlier this season. But it's no fluke that this team is still proving it can go. Brad Brownell's team has the goods to move into the Sweet 16 if they play up to their potential.

So which side of Clemson vs. Auburn do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from data scientist Stephen Oh, who's nailed his last four picks involving Clemson.

Viewing Information

Location : Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California Dates : Sunday, March 18 at approx. 7:10 p.m. ET



: Sunday, March 18 at approx. 7:10 p.m. ET TV : TBS



: TBS Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.