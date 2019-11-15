Watch Auburn vs. CSNorthridge : TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Auburn (home) vs. CSNorthridge (away)

Current Records: Auburn 3-0; CSNorthridge 0-3

Last Season Records: Auburn 26-9; CSNorthridge 13-20

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors will square off against the Auburn Tigers on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Auburn Arena. CSNorthridge staggers into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses while Auburn skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The matchup between CSNorthridge and the Pepperdine Waves was not a total blowout, but with CSNorthridge falling 94-82, it was darn close.

Meanwhile, Auburn escaped with a win against the South Alabama Jaguars by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69. Four players on the Tigers scored in the double digits: F Isaac Okoro (15), F Anfernee McLemore (14), G Jamal Johnson (14), and G Samir Doughty (10).

The Matadors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Auburn's win lifted them to 3-0 while CSNorthridge 's loss dropped them down to 0-3. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if the Matadors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Tigers are a big 23-point favorite against the Matadors.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 154

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.