Who's Playing

Georgia State @ No. 19 Auburn

Current Records: Georgia State 5-4; Auburn 8-1

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to Neville Arena at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the #19 Auburn Tigers. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Georgia State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 66-46 punch to the gut against the Northeastern Huskies last week.

Meanwhile, Auburn came up short against the Memphis Tigers this past Saturday, falling 82-73. Guard K.D. Johnson wasn't much of a difference maker for Auburn; Johnson finished with 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

The Panthers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20.5-point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-6 ATS, to cover the spread.

Georgia State is now 5-4 while Auburn sits at 8-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia State has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Auburn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 30th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.95

Odds

The Tigers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.