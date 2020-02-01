Watch Auburn vs. Kentucky: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Auburn

Current Records: Kentucky 16-4; Auburn 18-2

What to Know

The #13 Kentucky Wildcats and the #17 Auburn Tigers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. UK and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Auburn Arena. The Wildcats know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past nine matchups -- so hopefully the Tigers like a good challenge.

UK beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 71-62 on Wednesday. UK got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tyrese Maxey (17), forward Nick Richards (15), guard Ashton Hagans (12), and guard Immanuel Quickley (11).

Meanwhile, Auburn escaped with a win against the Ole Miss Rebels by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82. The Tigers relied on the efforts of forward Anfernee McLemore, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 19 points and five rebounds, and forward Isaac Okoro, who had 14 points in addition to nine rebounds.

The Wildcats are now 16-4 while the Tigers sit at 18-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UK enters the game with 46.20% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball. Auburn has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 79.3. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn and Kentucky both have three wins in their last six games.