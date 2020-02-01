Watch Auburn vs. Kentucky: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Auburn vs. Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Auburn
Current Records: Kentucky 16-4; Auburn 18-2
What to Know
The #13 Kentucky Wildcats and the #17 Auburn Tigers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. UK and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Auburn Arena. The Wildcats know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past nine matchups -- so hopefully the Tigers like a good challenge.
UK beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 71-62 on Wednesday. UK got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tyrese Maxey (17), forward Nick Richards (15), guard Ashton Hagans (12), and guard Immanuel Quickley (11).
Meanwhile, Auburn escaped with a win against the Ole Miss Rebels by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82. The Tigers relied on the efforts of forward Anfernee McLemore, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 19 points and five rebounds, and forward Isaac Okoro, who had 14 points in addition to nine rebounds.
The Wildcats are now 16-4 while the Tigers sit at 18-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UK enters the game with 46.20% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball. Auburn has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 79.3. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Auburn and Kentucky both have three wins in their last six games.
- Mar 31, 2019 - Auburn 77 vs. Kentucky 71
- Feb 23, 2019 - Kentucky 80 vs. Auburn 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - Kentucky 82 vs. Auburn 80
- Feb 14, 2018 - Auburn 76 vs. Kentucky 66
- Jan 14, 2017 - Kentucky 92 vs. Auburn 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Auburn 75 vs. Kentucky 70
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game...
-
Villanova vs Creighton odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Creighton game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ohio State vs. Indiana game 10,000...
-
Xavier vs. Seton Hall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Xavier vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Expert picks for Saturday's big games
Saturday's loaded slate features Wildcats and Tigers in an SEC showdown and Duke vs. Syracuse
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home