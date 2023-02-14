Who's Playing

Missouri @ Auburn

Current Records: Missouri 19-6; Auburn 17-8

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Neville Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 109 points combined.

Auburn came up short against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday, falling 77-69. Auburn's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Wendell Green Jr., who had 24 points, and guard K.D. Johnson, who had 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Mizzou skirted by the Tennessee Volunteers 86-85 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard DeAndre Gholston with 0:01 remaining. Mizzou got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Sean East II out in front picking up 17 points.

Auburn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Auburn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Auburn is now 17-8 while Mizzou sits at 19-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Auburn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 15th in college basketball. But Mizzou ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn have won seven out of their last ten games against Missouri.