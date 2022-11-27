Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ No. 13 Auburn

Current Records: Saint Louis 5-1; Auburn 6-0

What to Know

The #13 Auburn Tigers will take on the Saint Louis Billikens at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Neville Arena. Auburn is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Auburn has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday. Auburn escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 43-42.

As for Saint Louis, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their game at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 96-53 win over the Paul Quinn Tigers.

Auburn came out on top in a nail-biter against the Billikens when the two teams previously met in December of last year, sneaking past 74-70. Will Auburn repeat their success, or does Saint Louis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn have won both of the games they've played against Saint Louis in the last eight years.