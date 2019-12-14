Watch Auburn vs. Saint Louis: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ No. 12 Auburn

Current Records: Saint Louis 8-1; Auburn 8-0

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the #12 Auburn Tigers and the Saint Louis Billikens will meet up at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legacy Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

It was a close one, but last Thursday Auburn sidestepped the Furman Paladins for an 81-78 win. Among those leading the charge for the Tigers was C Austin Wiley, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis took their contest against the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday by a conclusive 86-62 score. Four players on Saint Louis scored in the double digits: G Gibson Jimerson (22), F Hasahn French (18), G Demarius Jacobs (18), and G Jordan Goodwin (12). That's four consecutive double-doubles for G Jordan Goodwin.

Auburn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Auburn to 8-0 and Saint Louis to 8-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Billikens clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.20

Odds

The Tigers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.