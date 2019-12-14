Watch Auburn vs. Saint Louis: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Auburn vs. Saint Louis basketball game
Who's Playing
Saint Louis @ No. 12 Auburn
Current Records: Saint Louis 8-1; Auburn 8-0
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the #12 Auburn Tigers and the Saint Louis Billikens will meet up at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legacy Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
It was a close one, but last Thursday Auburn sidestepped the Furman Paladins for an 81-78 win. Among those leading the charge for the Tigers was C Austin Wiley, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 boards.
Meanwhile, Saint Louis took their contest against the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday by a conclusive 86-62 score. Four players on Saint Louis scored in the double digits: G Gibson Jimerson (22), F Hasahn French (18), G Demarius Jacobs (18), and G Jordan Goodwin (12). That's four consecutive double-doubles for G Jordan Goodwin.
Auburn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Their wins bumped Auburn to 8-0 and Saint Louis to 8-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Billikens clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.20
Odds
The Tigers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
