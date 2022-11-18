Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ No. 13 Auburn

Current Records: Texas Southern 1-4; Auburn 3-0

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Neville Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

A victory for Texas Southern just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Houston Cougars 83-48. Guard PJ Henry wasn't much of a difference maker for Texas Southern; Henry played for 26 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why the #13 Auburn Tigers were heavy favorites Tuesday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Winthrop Eagles with a sharp 89-65 win. Auburn's forward Johni Broome looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds along with five blocks.

Texas Southern is now 1-4 while Auburn sits at 3-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 36.90% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Auburns have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 42nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Southern and Auburn tied in their last contest.