Morehead State Eagles @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Morehead State 4-3, Austin Peay 3-4

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

After four games on the road, Austin Peay is heading back home. They will take on the Morehead State Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Austin Peay might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Sunday.

On Sunday, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Governors as they lost 78-58 to the Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, Morehead State entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 94-53 victory over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Morehead State.

The Governors bumped their record down to 3-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 55.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Austin Peay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Morehead State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Austin Peay suffered a grim 77-52 defeat to Morehead State when the teams last played back in February of 2022. Will Austin Peay have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

Austin Peay and Morehead State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.