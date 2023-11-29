Who's Playing
Morehead State Eagles @ Austin Peay Governors
Current Records: Morehead State 4-3, Austin Peay 3-4
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee
What to Know
After four games on the road, Austin Peay is heading back home. They will take on the Morehead State Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Austin Peay might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Sunday.
On Sunday, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Governors as they lost 78-58 to the Mountaineers.
Meanwhile, Morehead State entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 94-53 victory over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Morehead State.
The Governors bumped their record down to 3-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 55.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, they now have a winning record of 4-3.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Austin Peay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Morehead State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.
Austin Peay suffered a grim 77-52 defeat to Morehead State when the teams last played back in February of 2022. Will Austin Peay have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Series History
Austin Peay and Morehead State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Morehead State 77 vs. Austin Peay 52
- Jan 08, 2022 - Morehead State 66 vs. Austin Peay 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - Morehead State 75 vs. Austin Peay 74
- Feb 27, 2020 - Austin Peay 67 vs. Morehead State 58
- Mar 07, 2019 - Austin Peay 95 vs. Morehead State 81
- Feb 16, 2019 - Austin Peay 73 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 05, 2019 - Austin Peay 81 vs. Morehead State 67
- Jan 27, 2018 - Austin Peay 92 vs. Morehead State 76
- Jan 19, 2017 - Morehead State 89 vs. Austin Peay 82
- Jan 27, 2016 - Morehead State 75 vs. Austin Peay 65