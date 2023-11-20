Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Tarleton State 2-2, Austin Peay 2-2

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

The Austin Peay Governors will take on the Tarleton State Texans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at JSerra Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Austin Peay found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 71-63 to the Miners. The over/under was set at 134.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Texans as they lost 86-63 to the Braves on Tuesday.

Tarleton State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Bubu Benjamin, who scored 16 points along with 4 rebounds and 1 assist, and Lue Williams who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

The Governors' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Texans, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Austin Peay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tarleton State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.