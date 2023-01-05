Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 12-3; Austin Peay 6-9

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Austin Peay Governors are heading back home. Austin Peay and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Winfield Dunn Center. The Governors might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Austin Peay was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 90-85 to the North Florida Ospreys.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Florida Gulf Coast beat the Cent. Arkansas Bears 84-79 on Monday.

Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 12-3 while Austin Peay's defeat dropped them down to 6-9. We'll see if Florida Gulf Coast can repeat their recent success or if Austin Peay bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.