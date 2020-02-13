Watch Austin Peay vs. Murray State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Murray State @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Murray State 18-6; Austin Peay 16-9

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors haven't won a game against the Murray State Racers since Jan. 21 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Austin Peay and MSU will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET at Winfield Dunn Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Austin Peay going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

The Governors came up short against the Belmont Bruins on Saturday, falling 71-63.

Meanwhile, MSU beat the Tennessee State Tigers 73-65 on Saturday.

Austin Peay is now 16-9 while the Racers sit at 18-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Austin Peay comes into the matchup boasting the 25th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.50%. But MSU is even better: they enter the game with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.60

Odds

The Governors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Murray State have won six out of their last eight games against Austin Peay.