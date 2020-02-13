Watch Austin Peay vs. Murray State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Austin Peay vs. Murray State basketball game
Who's Playing
Murray State @ Austin Peay
Current Records: Murray State 18-6; Austin Peay 16-9
What to Know
The Austin Peay Governors haven't won a game against the Murray State Racers since Jan. 21 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Austin Peay and MSU will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET at Winfield Dunn Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Austin Peay going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
The Governors came up short against the Belmont Bruins on Saturday, falling 71-63.
Meanwhile, MSU beat the Tennessee State Tigers 73-65 on Saturday.
Austin Peay is now 16-9 while the Racers sit at 18-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Austin Peay comes into the matchup boasting the 25th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.50%. But MSU is even better: they enter the game with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.60
Odds
The Governors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
Murray State have won six out of their last eight games against Austin Peay.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Murray State 94 vs. Austin Peay 83
- Feb 14, 2019 - Murray State 73 vs. Austin Peay 71
- Feb 24, 2018 - Murray State 73 vs. Austin Peay 64
- Feb 08, 2018 - Murray State 84 vs. Austin Peay 63
- Feb 11, 2017 - Murray State 102 vs. Austin Peay 58
- Jan 21, 2017 - Austin Peay 84 vs. Murray State 81
- Feb 20, 2016 - Murray State 76 vs. Austin Peay 60
- Feb 06, 2016 - Austin Peay 76 vs. Murray State 73
-
