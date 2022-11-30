Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Western Kentucky 6-1; Austin Peay 3-4

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will square off against the Austin Peay Governors on the road at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Winfield Dunn Center. WKU should still be riding high after a big win, while the Governors will be looking to right the ship.

The Hilltoppers took their contest against the South Carolina State Bulldogs this past Saturday by a conclusive 90-64 score.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 56-55 to the Howard Bison.

WKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

WKU's win brought them up to 6-1 while Austin Peay's loss pulled them down to 3-4. The Hilltoppers are 4-1 after wins this year, and the Governors are 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Western Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Austin Peay in the last eight years.