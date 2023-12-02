Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-6, Ball State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Ball State Cardinals at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at John E. Worthen Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Knights couldn't handle the Cardinals and fell 73-68.

The experts predicted a close game on Tuesday and a win for Ball State, but boy were they wrong. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 90-64 bruising that the Trojans dished out on Tuesday. Ball State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Knights' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-6. As for the Cardinals, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-2.

Bellarmine will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bellarmine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ball State is a slight 2-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

