Bowling Green Falcons @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Bowling Green 14-6, Ball State 11-9

Bowling Green and Ball State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Worthen Arena. Bowling Green is expected to lose this one by a single point, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Bowling Green's game on Saturday was all tied up 31-31 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They received a tough blow as they fell 88-72 to the Rockets. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bowling Green in their matchups with Toledo: they've now lost five in a row.

Bowling Green struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Toledo posted 19 assists.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals earned a 81-71 win over the Huskies on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Ball State.

The Falcons' defeat dropped their record down to 14-6. As for the Cardinals, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bowling Green hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bowling Green might still be hurting after the devastating 93-72 defeat they got from Ball State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can Bowling Green avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ball State is a slight 1-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Falcons as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Ball State and Bowling Green both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.