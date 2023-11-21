Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: SC Upstate 2-3, Ball State 3-1

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

The SC Upstate Spartans will head out on the road to face off against the Ball State Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John E. Worthen Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 83 points the game before, SC Upstate faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They fell 67-53 to the Golden Gophers.

Ahmir Langlais put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 12 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Less helpful for SC Upstate was Trae Broadnax's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Ball State, but boy were they wrong. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 74-50 punch to the gut against the Aces. Ball State's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Ball State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Evansville racked up 18.

The Spartans now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to 3-1.

SC Upstate is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC Upstate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Ball State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

