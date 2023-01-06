Who's Playing

Akron @ Ball State

Current Records: Akron 9-5; Ball State 10-4

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals haven't won a game against the Akron Zips since Feb. 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Ball State and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at John E. Worthen Arena. The Cardinals are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Toledo Rockets typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Ball State proved too difficult a challenge. Ball State came out on top against Toledo by a score of 90-83. Ball State's guard Demarius Jacobs looked sharp as he had 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Zips made easy work of the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday and carried off a 76-51 win. Akron can attribute much of their success to forward Enrique Freeman, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 15 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Ball State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Ball State up to 10-4 and Akron to 9-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals rank 22nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Zips have only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Ball State's 7.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Akron have won eight out of their last 11 games against Ball State.