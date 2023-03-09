Who's Playing
Ohio @ Ball State
Regular Season Records: Ohio 18-13; Ball State 20-11
What to Know
The Ohio Bobcats are 10-2 against the Ball State Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Ohio and Ball State are set to clash at 1:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Everything came up roses for the Bobcats at home against the Bowling Green Falcons last Friday as the team secured a 92-58 victory. Four players on Ohio scored in the double digits: forward Dwight Wilson III (20), guard Elmore James (17), guard AJ Brown (14), and forward AJ Clayton (12).
Meanwhile, Ball State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 87-81 to the Toledo Rockets. The losing side was boosted by center Payton Sparks, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Ohio's win lifted them to 18-13 while Ball State's defeat dropped them down to 20-11. In Ohio's win, Dwight Wilson III had 20 points along with seven boards and Elmore James had 17 points. We'll see if Ball State have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.27
Odds
The Cardinals are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ohio have won ten out of their last 12 games against Ball State.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Ohio 76 vs. Ball State 71
- Mar 10, 2022 - Ohio 77 vs. Ball State 67
- Feb 01, 2022 - Ohio 87 vs. Ball State 63
- Jan 23, 2021 - Ohio 85 vs. Ball State 77
- Jan 02, 2021 - Ohio 78 vs. Ball State 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Ball State 65 vs. Ohio 54
- Jan 26, 2019 - Ohio 78 vs. Ball State 74
- Jan 12, 2019 - Ohio 70 vs. Ball State 52
- Jan 09, 2018 - Ball State 75 vs. Ohio 68
- Feb 10, 2017 - Ohio 79 vs. Ball State 77
- Feb 09, 2016 - Ohio 72 vs. Ball State 69
- Jan 09, 2016 - Ohio 79 vs. Ball State 73