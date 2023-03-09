Who's Playing

Ohio @ Ball State

Regular Season Records: Ohio 18-13; Ball State 20-11

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats are 10-2 against the Ball State Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Ohio and Ball State are set to clash at 1:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Everything came up roses for the Bobcats at home against the Bowling Green Falcons last Friday as the team secured a 92-58 victory. Four players on Ohio scored in the double digits: forward Dwight Wilson III (20), guard Elmore James (17), guard AJ Brown (14), and forward AJ Clayton (12).

Meanwhile, Ball State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 87-81 to the Toledo Rockets. The losing side was boosted by center Payton Sparks, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.27

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Ohio have won ten out of their last 12 games against Ball State.