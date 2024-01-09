Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: BYU 12-2, Baylor 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Baylor Bears and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at Foster Pavillion. The timing is sure in Baylor's favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home while BYU has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses dating back to last season.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Baylor ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They rang in the new year with a 75-70 victory over the Cowboys. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 5 on the offensive boards, as Baylor did.

Baylor's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Yves Missi, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. Langston Love was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored BYU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-60 defeat to the Bearcats. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points BYU has scored all season.

BYU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Trevin Knell, who went 9 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assists. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 12-2. As for the Cougars, their defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.1 points per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Baylor is a 3-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

