Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Cincinnati 12-3, Baylor 13-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Baylor Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Foster Pavillion. Coming off a loss in a game Cincinnati was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Cincinnati unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 74-73 to the Longhorns.

Cincinnati's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Viktor Lakhin, who scored 17 points, and Simas Lukosius who scored 19 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Lukosius has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Baylor had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 27.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 81-72.

Baylor can attribute much of their success to Jalen Bridges, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds. Bridges continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Nunn, who scored 11 points along with three steals.

The Bearcats' loss ended a 16-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-3. As for the Bears, their victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Cincinnati hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Baylor took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Baylor is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.