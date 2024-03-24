Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Clemson 21-10, Baylor 22-9

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 6:10 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: TNT

What to Know

The Baylor Bears and the Clemson Tigers will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 6:10 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. The pair are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact Baylor proved on Friday. Everything went their way against Colgate as Baylor made off with a 92-67 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-34.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Bridges, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Ja'Kobe Walter, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They put the hurt on New Mexico with a sharp 77-56 win. The oddsmakers were on the Tigers' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Chase Hunter was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 21 points along with six assists and two steals. He didn't help Clemson's cause all that much against Boston College last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Ian Schieffelin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Baylor's win bumped their record up to 24-10. As for Clemson, their win bumped their record up to 22-11.

Baylor is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Baylor is a 4.5-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 145 points.

