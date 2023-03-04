Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Baylor
Current Records: Iowa State 17-12; Baylor 22-8
What to Know
The Iowa State Cyclones have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cyclones and the #7 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ferrell Center. Baylor should still be riding high after a victory, while Iowa State will be looking to get back in the win column.
Iowa State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 72-69 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. A silver lining for Iowa State was the play of guard Gabe Kalscheur, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 26 points.
Meanwhile, Baylor didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 win. Guard Adam Flagler and guard Dale Bonner were among the main playmakers for the Bears as the former had 13 points and six assists in addition to five boards and the latter had 15 points.
The Cyclones had enough points to win and then some against Baylor in the teams' previous meeting last December, taking their matchup 77-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Baylor have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.
