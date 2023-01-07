Who's Playing
Kansas State @ Baylor
Current Records: Kansas State 13-1; Baylor 10-4
What to Know
The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the #19 Baylor Bears since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wildcats and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. K-State will be strutting in after a victory while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat.
K-State didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Longhorns on the road on Tuesday as they won 116-103. It was another big night for K-State's guard Markquis Nowell, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and nine dimes.
Meanwhile, the Bears entered their contest against the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Baylor lost 88-87 to TCU on a last-minute half-court bomb from TCU's forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. with 0:04 remaining. The losing side was boosted by guard Keyonte George, who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.
K-State is now 13-1 while Baylor sits at 10-4. The Wildcats are 11-1 after wins this year, and Baylor is 2-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Baylor have won ten out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.
