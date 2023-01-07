Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Baylor

Current Records: Kansas State 13-1; Baylor 10-4

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the #19 Baylor Bears since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wildcats and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. K-State will be strutting in after a victory while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat.

K-State didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Longhorns on the road on Tuesday as they won 116-103. It was another big night for K-State's guard Markquis Nowell, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, the Bears entered their contest against the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Baylor lost 88-87 to TCU on a last-minute half-court bomb from TCU's forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. with 0:04 remaining. The losing side was boosted by guard Keyonte George, who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.

K-State is now 13-1 while Baylor sits at 10-4. The Wildcats are 11-1 after wins this year, and Baylor is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won ten out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.

  • Feb 09, 2022 - Baylor 75 vs. Kansas State 60
  • Jan 25, 2022 - Baylor 74 vs. Kansas State 49
  • Mar 11, 2021 - Baylor 74 vs. Kansas State 68
  • Jan 27, 2021 - Baylor 107 vs. Kansas State 59
  • Dec 19, 2020 - Baylor 100 vs. Kansas State 69
  • Feb 25, 2020 - Baylor 85 vs. Kansas State 66
  • Feb 03, 2020 - Baylor 73 vs. Kansas State 67
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Kansas State 66 vs. Baylor 60
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 63
  • Mar 03, 2018 - Kansas State 77 vs. Baylor 67
  • Jan 22, 2018 - Kansas State 90 vs. Baylor 83
  • Mar 09, 2017 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 64
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Kansas State 56 vs. Baylor 54
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Baylor 77 vs. Kansas State 68
  • Feb 10, 2016 - Baylor 82 vs. Kansas State 72
  • Jan 20, 2016 - Baylor 79 vs. Kansas State 72