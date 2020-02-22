Watch Baylor vs. Kansas: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas @ Baylor
Current Records: Kansas 23-3; Baylor 24-1
What to Know
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Kansas and the #1 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Ferrell Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Kansas skips in on 11 wins and Baylor on 23.
The Jayhawks were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Iowa State Cyclones on Monday as they made off with a 91-71 win. It was another big night for Kansas' guard Devon Dotson, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.
Meanwhile, the Bears had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday, taking their game 65-54. Baylor's guard Jared Butler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 22 points in addition to five boards.
The wins brought the Jayhawks up to 23-3 and Baylor to 24-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Kansas have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.40%, which places them fourth in college basketball. As for the Bears, they come into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $155.00
Odds
The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won eight out of their last ten games against Baylor.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Baylor 67 vs. Kansas 55
- Mar 09, 2019 - Kansas 78 vs. Baylor 70
- Jan 12, 2019 - Kansas 73 vs. Baylor 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Baylor 80 vs. Kansas 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Kansas 70 vs. Baylor 67
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kansas 67 vs. Baylor 65
- Feb 01, 2017 - Kansas 73 vs. Baylor 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Kansas 70 vs. Baylor 66
- Feb 23, 2016 - Kansas 66 vs. Baylor 60
- Jan 02, 2016 - Kansas 102 vs. Baylor 74
-
