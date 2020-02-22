Watch Baylor vs. Kansas: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas @ Baylor

Current Records: Kansas 23-3; Baylor 24-1

What to Know

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Kansas and the #1 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Ferrell Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Kansas skips in on 11 wins and Baylor on 23.

The Jayhawks were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Iowa State Cyclones on Monday as they made off with a 91-71 win. It was another big night for Kansas' guard Devon Dotson, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.

Meanwhile, the Bears had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday, taking their game 65-54. Baylor's guard Jared Butler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 22 points in addition to five boards.

The wins brought the Jayhawks up to 23-3 and Baylor to 24-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Kansas have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.40%, which places them fourth in college basketball. As for the Bears, they come into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $155.00

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Kansas have won eight out of their last ten games against Baylor.