Watch Baylor vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 18 Baylor (home) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore (away)

Current Records: Baylor 5-1; Maryland-Eastern Shore 0-9

What to Know

The #18 Baylor Bears will be playing at home against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Baylor is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Maryland-Eastern Shore is stumbling in off of nine consecutive losses.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 17 turnovers, the Bears took down the Villanova Wildcats 87-78 last week. Baylor got double-digit scores from five players: G Jared Butler (22), G MaCio Teague (18), G Davion Mitchell (13), G Matthew Mayer (10), and F Tristan Clark (10).

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (34) and lost 66-45 to the Fordham Rams.

Baylor is the favorite in this one, with an expected 35.5-point (!) margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Baylor's win lifted them to 5-1 while Maryland-Eastern Shore's defeat dropped them down to 0-9. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if the Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 35.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 35.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.