Watch Baylor vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Baylor vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 18 Baylor (home) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore (away)
Current Records: Baylor 5-1; Maryland-Eastern Shore 0-9
What to Know
The #18 Baylor Bears will be playing at home against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Baylor is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Maryland-Eastern Shore is stumbling in off of nine consecutive losses.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 17 turnovers, the Bears took down the Villanova Wildcats 87-78 last week. Baylor got double-digit scores from five players: G Jared Butler (22), G MaCio Teague (18), G Davion Mitchell (13), G Matthew Mayer (10), and F Tristan Clark (10).
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (34) and lost 66-45 to the Fordham Rams.
Baylor is the favorite in this one, with an expected 35.5-point (!) margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Baylor's win lifted them to 5-1 while Maryland-Eastern Shore's defeat dropped them down to 0-9. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if the Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bears are a big 35.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 35.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
