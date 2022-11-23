Who's Playing

McNeese State @ No. 5 Baylor

Current Records: McNeese State 2-3; Baylor 4-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the McNeese State Cowboys will be on the road. They will take on the #5 Baylor Bears at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ferrell Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

McNeese State netted a 66-57 victory over the Lamar Cardinals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bears didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, but they still walked away with an 80-75 win. Guard LJ Cryer and guard Adam Flagler were among the main playmakers for Baylor as the former had 28 points and the latter had 22 points along with six rebounds.

The wins brought McNeese State up to 2-3 and Baylor to 4-1. McNeese State is 0-1 after wins this year, Baylor 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.