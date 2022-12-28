Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ No. 12 Baylor

Current Records: Nicholls State 6-6; Baylor 9-2

What to Know

The #12 Baylor Bears have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Nicholls State Colonels at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Ferrell Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Baylor was able to grind out a solid victory over the NW State Demons last week, winning 58-48.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State simply couldn't be stopped last Monday, as they easily beat the Trinity Baptist Eagles at home 90-46.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Nicholls State has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Baylor is now 9-2 while Nicholls State sits at 6-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Baylor has allowed their opponents an average of 7.6 steals per game, the 48th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Bears, the Colonels rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.8 on average. In other words, Baylor will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor have won both of the games they've played against Nicholls State in the last eight years.