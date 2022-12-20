Who's Playing

NW State @ No. 12 Baylor

Current Records: NW State 8-3; Baylor 8-2

What to Know

The NW State Demons are on the road again Tuesday and play against the #12 Baylor Bears at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Ferrell Center. Baylor will be strutting in after a victory while the Demons will be stumbling in from a loss.

There's no need to mince words: NW State lost to the Rice Owls this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 110-73.

Meanwhile, the Washington State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Baylor proved too difficult a challenge. Baylor snuck past Washington State with a 65-59 win. Guard Keyonte George and guard Adam Flagler were among the main playmakers for the Bears as the former had 19 points and the latter had 12 points.

The Demons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

NW State is now 8-3 while Baylor sits at 8-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: NW State is 20th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.7 on average. The Bears' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 24th most points per game in college basketball at 82.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 25-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor have won both of the games they've played against NW State in the last eight years.