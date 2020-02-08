Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Baylor

Current Records: Oklahoma State 11-11; Baylor 20-1

What to Know

The #1 Baylor Bears are 8-1 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bears and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. Baylor is looking to extend their current 19-game winning streak.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Baylor beat the Kansas State Wildcats 73-67 on Monday. Guard Jared Butler (20 points) was the top scorer for Baylor.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State had enough points to win and then some against the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, taking their game 72-57. The over/under? 129. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Four players on Oklahoma State scored in the double digits: guard Isaac Likekele (15), guard Thomas Dziagwa (14), forward Yor Anei (14), and forward Cameron McGriff (10).

Baylor is now 20-1 while Oklahoma State sits at 11-11. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.4 on average. As for Oklahoma State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 25th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 131

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won eight out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.