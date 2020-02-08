Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ Baylor
Current Records: Oklahoma State 11-11; Baylor 20-1
What to Know
The #1 Baylor Bears are 8-1 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bears and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. Baylor is looking to extend their current 19-game winning streak.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Baylor beat the Kansas State Wildcats 73-67 on Monday. Guard Jared Butler (20 points) was the top scorer for Baylor.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State had enough points to win and then some against the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, taking their game 72-57. The over/under? 129. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Four players on Oklahoma State scored in the double digits: guard Isaac Likekele (15), guard Thomas Dziagwa (14), forward Yor Anei (14), and forward Cameron McGriff (10).
Baylor is now 20-1 while Oklahoma State sits at 11-11. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.4 on average. As for Oklahoma State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 25th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The Bears are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 131
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Baylor have won eight out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Baylor 75 vs. Oklahoma State 68
- Mar 06, 2019 - Oklahoma State 67 vs. Baylor 64
- Jan 14, 2019 - Baylor 73 vs. Oklahoma State 69
- Feb 06, 2018 - Baylor 67 vs. Oklahoma State 56
- Jan 15, 2018 - Baylor 76 vs. Oklahoma State 60
- Feb 08, 2017 - Baylor 72 vs. Oklahoma State 69
- Jan 07, 2017 - Baylor 61 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Jan 27, 2016 - Baylor 69 vs. Oklahoma State 65
- Jan 05, 2016 - Baylor 79 vs. Oklahoma State 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Maryland up to No. 7
The Terrapins will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Nebraska
-
Report: Bob Knight returning to Indiana
Knight was shown the door in Bloomington in 2000, and he's long held a grudge about his icy...
-
Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Michigan State vs. Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan vs. Michigan State game...
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Tennessee game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home