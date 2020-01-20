Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma basketball game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Baylor

Current Records: Oklahoma 12-5; Baylor 15-1

What to Know

The #2 Baylor Bears will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Ferrell Center. Baylor is looking to extend their current 14-game winning streak.

The Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, winning 75-68. It was another big night for F Freddie Gillespie, who had 17 points in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma made easy work of the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday and carried off an 83-63 win. F Brady Manek was the offensive standout of the matchup for Oklahoma, shooting 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 31 points and nine boards.

Baylor is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Baylor to 15-1 and Oklahoma to 12-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bears and the Sooners clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $15.30

Odds

The Bears are a big 10-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma.

  • Feb 11, 2019 - Baylor 59 vs. Oklahoma 53
  • Jan 28, 2019 - Baylor 77 vs. Oklahoma 47
  • Feb 27, 2018 - Baylor 87 vs. Oklahoma 64
  • Jan 30, 2018 - Oklahoma 98 vs. Baylor 96
  • Feb 21, 2017 - Baylor 60 vs. Oklahoma 54
  • Dec 30, 2016 - Baylor 76 vs. Oklahoma 50
  • Mar 01, 2016 - Oklahoma 73 vs. Baylor 71
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Oklahoma 82 vs. Baylor 72
