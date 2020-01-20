Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Baylor

Current Records: Oklahoma 12-5; Baylor 15-1

What to Know

The #2 Baylor Bears will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Ferrell Center. Baylor is looking to extend their current 14-game winning streak.

The Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, winning 75-68. It was another big night for F Freddie Gillespie, who had 17 points in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma made easy work of the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday and carried off an 83-63 win. F Brady Manek was the offensive standout of the matchup for Oklahoma, shooting 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 31 points and nine boards.

Baylor is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Baylor to 15-1 and Oklahoma to 12-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bears and the Sooners clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.30

Odds

The Bears are a big 10-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Baylor have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma.