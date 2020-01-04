Watch Baylor vs. Texas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Baylor vs. Texas basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas @ Baylor
Current Records: Texas 10-2; Baylor 10-1
What to Know
The #6 Baylor Bears are 7-2 against the Texas Longhorns since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Baylor has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Texas at 8 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. The Bears are currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Bears took down the Jackson State Tigers 83-57 on Monday. The Bears' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but F Freddie Gillespie led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 13 rebounds and ten points.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Texas coming into their game against the High Point Panthers on Monday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Texas steamrolled past High Point 89-58. That looming 31-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Longhorns yet.
Their wins bumped the Bears to 10-1 and the Longhorns to 10-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Baylor and the Longhorns clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Baylor have won seven out of their last nine games against Texas.
- Feb 27, 2019 - Baylor 84 vs. Texas 83
- Feb 06, 2019 - Texas 84 vs. Baylor 72
- Feb 12, 2018 - Baylor 74 vs. Texas 73
- Jan 06, 2018 - Baylor 69 vs. Texas 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - Baylor 75 vs. Texas 64
- Jan 17, 2017 - Baylor 74 vs. Texas 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Baylor 75 vs. Texas 61
- Feb 20, 2016 - Baylor 78 vs. Texas 64
- Feb 01, 2016 - Texas 67 vs. Baylor 59
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Wisconsin upset No. 5 Ohio State
The No. 5 Buckeyes have a serious flaw and if they don't get it fixed soon, they could be out...
-
Memphis vs. Georgia: Preview, prediction
The No. 9 Tigers face the Bulldogs on CBS
-
UTEP's Terry out of hospital
Terry experienced an allergic reaction to a meal during a trip to Miami to face FIU
-
Expert Picks for Saturday's big games
No. 16 West Virginia at No. 5 Kansas and Indiana at No. 15 Maryland highlight Saturday's slate
-
Izzo invites fan to team facility
Masato Nakamura was invited to two days of practices, film sessions and got upgraded game tickets
-
Women's power rankings: UConn No. 5
The Bears, who won the NCAA Tournament title last season, face the Huskies next week in a top-10...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic