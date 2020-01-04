Watch Baylor vs. Texas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Texas @ Baylor

Current Records: Texas 10-2; Baylor 10-1

What to Know

The #6 Baylor Bears are 7-2 against the Texas Longhorns since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Baylor has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Texas at 8 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. The Bears are currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Bears took down the Jackson State Tigers 83-57 on Monday. The Bears' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but F Freddie Gillespie led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 13 rebounds and ten points.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Texas coming into their game against the High Point Panthers on Monday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Texas steamrolled past High Point 89-58. That looming 31-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Longhorns yet.

Their wins bumped the Bears to 10-1 and the Longhorns to 10-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Baylor and the Longhorns clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won seven out of their last nine games against Texas.