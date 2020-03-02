Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Baylor
Current Records: Texas Tech 18-11; Baylor 25-3
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the #2 Baylor Bears at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Ferrell Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Red Raiders now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Texas Tech came up short against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, falling 68-58. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Texas Tech was the far and away favorite. Guard Kyler Edwards had a rough day: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Baylor was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-72 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Baylor got a solid performance out of forward Freddie Gillespie, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 17 rebounds in addition to three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
The losses put Texas Tech at 18-11 and Baylor at 25-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech enters the contest with only 63.2 points allowed per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But Baylor is even better: they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.3. We'll see if that edge gives Baylor a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.99
Odds
The Bears are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Baylor have won five out of their last nine games against Texas Tech.
- Jan 07, 2020 - Baylor 57 vs. Texas Tech 52
- Feb 16, 2019 - Texas Tech 86 vs. Baylor 61
- Jan 19, 2019 - Baylor 73 vs. Texas Tech 62
- Feb 17, 2018 - Baylor 59 vs. Texas Tech 57
- Dec 29, 2017 - Texas Tech 77 vs. Baylor 53
- Feb 13, 2017 - Texas Tech 84 vs. Baylor 78
- Jan 25, 2017 - Baylor 65 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Feb 13, 2016 - Texas Tech 84 vs. Baylor 66
- Jan 16, 2016 - Baylor 63 vs. Texas Tech 60
-
