Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Baylor

Current Records: Texas Tech 18-11; Baylor 25-3

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the #2 Baylor Bears at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Ferrell Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Red Raiders now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Texas Tech came up short against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, falling 68-58. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Texas Tech was the far and away favorite. Guard Kyler Edwards had a rough day: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Baylor was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-72 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Baylor got a solid performance out of forward Freddie Gillespie, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 17 rebounds in addition to three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

The losses put Texas Tech at 18-11 and Baylor at 25-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech enters the contest with only 63.2 points allowed per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But Baylor is even better: they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.3. We'll see if that edge gives Baylor a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.99

Odds

The Bears are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Baylor have won five out of their last nine games against Texas Tech.