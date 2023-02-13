Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Baylor
Current Records: West Virginia 15-10; Baylor 19-6
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't won a matchup against the #14 Baylor Bears since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. West Virginia and the Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. Baylor should still be riding high after a victory, while West Virginia will be looking to get back in the win column.
It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 94-60 bruising that West Virginia suffered against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (13 points) was the top scorer for West Virginia.
Meanwhile, Baylor came out on top in a nail-biter against the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday, sneaking past 72-68. Guard LJ Cryer and guard Adam Flagler were among the main playmakers for the Bears as the former had 23 points and the latter shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.
The Mountaineers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with West Virginia, who are 12-13 against the spread.
West Virginia's loss took them down to 15-10 while Baylor's win pulled them up to 19-6. A win for West Virginia would reverse both their bad luck and Baylor's good luck. We'll see if West Virginia manages to pull off that tough task or if Baylor keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $1.95
Odds
The Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Baylor have won eight out of their last 15 games against West Virginia.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Baylor 83 vs. West Virginia 78
- Jan 31, 2022 - Baylor 81 vs. West Virginia 77
- Jan 18, 2022 - Baylor 77 vs. West Virginia 68
- Mar 02, 2021 - Baylor 94 vs. West Virginia 89
- Mar 07, 2020 - West Virginia 76 vs. Baylor 64
- Feb 15, 2020 - Baylor 70 vs. West Virginia 59
- Feb 23, 2019 - Baylor 82 vs. West Virginia 75
- Jan 21, 2019 - Baylor 85 vs. West Virginia 73
- Mar 08, 2018 - West Virginia 78 vs. Baylor 65
- Feb 20, 2018 - West Virginia 71 vs. Baylor 60
- Jan 09, 2018 - West Virginia 57 vs. Baylor 54
- Feb 27, 2017 - Baylor 71 vs. West Virginia 62
- Jan 10, 2017 - West Virginia 89 vs. Baylor 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - West Virginia 69 vs. Baylor 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - West Virginia 80 vs. Baylor 69