Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Baylor

Current Records: West Virginia 15-10; Baylor 19-6

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't won a matchup against the #14 Baylor Bears since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. West Virginia and the Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. Baylor should still be riding high after a victory, while West Virginia will be looking to get back in the win column.

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 94-60 bruising that West Virginia suffered against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (13 points) was the top scorer for West Virginia.

Meanwhile, Baylor came out on top in a nail-biter against the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday, sneaking past 72-68. Guard LJ Cryer and guard Adam Flagler were among the main playmakers for the Bears as the former had 23 points and the latter shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

The Mountaineers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with West Virginia, who are 12-13 against the spread.

West Virginia's loss took them down to 15-10 while Baylor's win pulled them up to 19-6. A win for West Virginia would reverse both their bad luck and Baylor's good luck. We'll see if West Virginia manages to pull off that tough task or if Baylor keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.95

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won eight out of their last 15 games against West Virginia.