Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Ball State 3-6, Bellarmine 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will face off against the Ball State Cardinals at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knights Hall. The timing is sure in the Knights' favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Cardinals have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Bellarmine blew past Brescia, posting a 94-66 victory. With that win, the Knights brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Bellarmine was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Ball State couldn't handle SIUE on Sunday and fell 82-69. The Cardinals got off to an early lead (up 15 with 6:15 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Juanse Gorosito, who posted 17 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Hendriks, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 13 points plus six rebounds.

Bellarmine's victory bumped their record up to 3-7. As for Ball State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Bellarmine has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Ball State, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes this season. Given Bellarmine's sizable advantage in that area, Ball State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bellarmine came up short against Ball State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 67-58. Will Bellarmine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Ball State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.