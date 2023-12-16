Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Evansville 7-2, Bellarmine 3-7

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will be home for the holidays to greet the Evansville Aces at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall. Bellarmine is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Bellarmine scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Thursday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 98-59 win over the Mountaineers. That looming 98-59 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Bellarmine yet this season.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 91 points the game before, Evansville faltered in their matchup last Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 96-55 loss at the hands of the Cougars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Evansville has scored all season.

Yacine Toumi put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

The Knights' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-7. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 31.33 points. As for the Aces, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.

Bellarmine came up short against Evansville in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 73-61. Will Bellarmine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bellarmine is a 3-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Evansville won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.