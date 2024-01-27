Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Jacksonville 10-10, Bellarmine 4-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Jacksonville is 0-5 against Bellarmine since February of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. Jacksonville is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, the Dolphins ended up a good deal behind the Colonels and lost 75-59.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their tenth straight loss. They took a 71-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ospreys. Bellarmine found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The Dolphins have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-10 record this season. As for the Knights, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-17.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Jacksonville's sizeable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Jacksonville is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Bellarmine is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Bellarmine has won all of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 3 years.