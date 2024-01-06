Halftime Report

Lipscomb is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Bellarmine 39-28.

If Lipscomb keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-7 in no time. On the other hand, Bellarmine will have to make due with a 4-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Lipscomb 9-7, Bellarmine 4-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Lipscomb Bisons and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Freedom Hall. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Thursday, the Bisons opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-72 loss to the Colonels.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They lost to the Governors at home by a decisive 84-68 margin.

The Bisons' loss dropped their record down to 9-7. As for the Knights, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Bellarmine against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-8-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Lipscomb's 9-5.

Everything went Lipscomb's way against Bellarmine in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as Lipscomb made off with a 69-49 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lipscomb since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Lipscomb is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Bellarmine.