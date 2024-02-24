Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: N. Alabama 13-15, Bellarmine 7-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Bellarmine Knights and the N. Alabama Lions are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Freedom Hall. Bellarmine will be strutting in after a win while the Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bellarmine can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They skirted past the Bears 68-65.

Meanwhile, N. Alabama suffered their closest defeat since November 22, 2023 on Thursday. They fell just short of the Colonels by a score of 75-72. N. Alabama has struggled against the Colonels recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 7-21. As for the Lions, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-15 record this season.

Bellarmine ended up a good deal behind the Lions in their previous matchup back in January, losing 69-53. Will Bellarmine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Bellarmine has won 5 out of their last 7 games against N. Alabama.