Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: N. Alabama 13-15, Bellarmine 7-21

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Bellarmine Knights and the N. Alabama Lions are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Freedom Hall. Bellarmine will be strutting in after a win while the Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bellarmine can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They skirted past the Bears 68-65.

Meanwhile, N. Alabama suffered their closest defeat since November 22, 2023 on Thursday. They fell just short of the Colonels by a score of 75-72. N. Alabama has struggled against the Colonels recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 7-21. As for the Lions, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-15 record this season.

Bellarmine ended up a good deal behind the Lions in their previous matchup back in January, losing 69-53. Will Bellarmine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Bellarmine has won 5 out of their last 7 games against N. Alabama.

  • Jan 11, 2024 - N. Alabama 69 vs. Bellarmine 53
  • Feb 16, 2023 - N. Alabama 70 vs. Bellarmine 57
  • Jan 02, 2023 - Bellarmine 69 vs. N. Alabama 65
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Bellarmine 75 vs. N. Alabama 69
  • Jan 18, 2022 - Bellarmine 68 vs. N. Alabama 60
  • Feb 13, 2021 - Bellarmine 87 vs. N. Alabama 63
  • Feb 12, 2021 - Bellarmine 66 vs. N. Alabama 64