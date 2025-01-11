Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: North Florida 7-9, Bellarmine 3-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knights Hall. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Ospreys and six for the Knights.

North Florida will face Bellarmine after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Thursday which, to be fair, was an imposing 168.5 points. North Florida took a 79-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Eastern Kentucky.

Even though they lost, North Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine lost to Jacksonville at home by a decisive 74-59 margin on Thursday.

North Florida's loss dropped their record down to 7-9. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-13.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: North Florida has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4. Given North Florida's sizable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Florida beat Bellarmine 71-63 when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Does North Florida have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bellarmine turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bellarmine and North Florida both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.