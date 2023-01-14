Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 13-5; Bellarmine 7-11

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights are 4-0 against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Bellarmine and Florida Gulf Coast will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Knights have to be aching after a bruising 80-51 loss to the Stetson Hatters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles suffered a grim 97-76 defeat to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Thursday.

Bellarmine is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. At 1-4 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Florida Gulf Coast isn't so hot on the road, where they are 3-6.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bellarmine have won all of the games they've played against Florida Gulf Coast in the last four years.