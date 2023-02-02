Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Kennesaw State 17-6; Bellarmine 10-13

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Owls and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Freedom Hall. Kennesaw State should still be riding high after a victory, while Bellarmine will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State took down Lipscomb 85-72.

Meanwhile, the Knights came up short against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday, falling 73-63.

The Owls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Kennesaw State's win brought them up to 17-6 while Bellarmine's loss pulled them down to 10-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Kennesaw State ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.7 on average. But the Knights come into the matchup boasting the 20th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bellarmine have won two out of their last three games against Kennesaw State.