Who's Playing

Liberty @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Liberty 9-4; Bellarmine 5-8

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Bellarmine Knights and the Liberty Flames will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Freedom Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Liberty winning the first 66-53 on the road and Bellarmine taking the second 53-50.

It looks like the Knights must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last Wednesday. They took a hard 73-61 fall against the Evansville Aces.

Meanwhile, Liberty took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging an 88-50 win over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Univ Mustangs.

Bellarmine came out on top in a nail-biter against Liberty when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 53-50. Bellarmine's win shoved the Flames out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won two out of their last three games against Bellarmine.