Who's Playing

Murray State @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Murray State 5-3; Bellarmine 4-6

What to Know

The Murray State Racers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Freedom Hall at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

MSU netted a 77-70 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons on Sunday. Guard Rob Perry was the offensive standout of the contest for the Racers, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Bellarmine Knights simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Wabash Little Giants at home 86-45.

Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought MSU up to 5-3 and Bellarmine to 4-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU is stumbling into the matchup with the 33rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Racers, the Knights enter the contest with only 10.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Racers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Murray State won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.