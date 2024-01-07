Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Drake 12-2, Belmont 9-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Drake Bulldogs and the Belmont Bruins are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at Curb Event Center. Drake will be strutting in after a win while Belmont will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs didn't have too much trouble with the Redbirds at home as they won 88-71.

Atin Wright and Tucker DeVries were among the main playmakers for Drake as the former scored 21 points and the latter scored 22 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Bruins came up short against the Salukis on Tuesday and fell 73-63. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Belmont has scored all season.

Malik Dia put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored eight points along with six assists and four steals.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 12-2 with that victory, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Bruins, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-5.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've made 48.6% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drake was able to grind out a solid win over Belmont in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 70-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drake since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Drake has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Belmont.