Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Evansville 8-14, Belmont 15-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Belmont is 6-1 against Evansville since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center. The Bruins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.7 points per game this season.

Belmont is headed into the match having just suffered their closest loss since November 8, 2024 on Wednesday. They fell just short of Illinois State by a score of 81-78.

Despite the defeat, Belmont had strong showings from Jonathan Pierre, who earned 27 points, and Sam Orme, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds. Orme continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Isaiah Walker was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Evansville won against Valparaiso on Saturday with 78 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Wednesday. Evansville secured a 78-74 W over Murray State. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Aces.

Evansville got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Gabriel Pozzato out in front who went 10 for 14 en route to 29 points. The dominant performance also gave Pozzato a new career-high in field goal percentage (71.4%). Another player making a difference was Tayshawn Comer, who had 27 points along with six assists.

Even though they won, Evansville struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Murray State pulled down 16.

Belmont's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-7. As for Evansville, their victory bumped their record up to 8-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Belmont has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Evansville, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes this season. Given Belmont's sizable advantage in that area, Evansville will need to find a way to close that gap.

Belmont came out on top in a nail-biter against Evansville when the teams last played two weeks ago, sneaking past 85-82. Will Belmont repeat their success, or does Evansville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Belmont has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Evansville.