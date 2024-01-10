Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Illinois State 8-7, Belmont 10-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Illinois State Redbirds are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 10th at Curb Event Center. Belmont will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Belmont proved on Sunday. Everything went their way against the Bulldogs as the Bruins made off with a 87-65 win.

Among those leading the charge was Malik Dia, who scored 32 points along with seven rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Walker, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Illinois State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 71-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Salukis.

The losing side was boosted by Myles Foster, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds. Kendall Lewis was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds.

The Bruins have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for the Redbirds, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Belmont have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Illinois State, though, as they've only made 28.1% of their threes per game this season. Given Belmont's sizeable advantage in that area, Illinois State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Belmont strolled past Illinois State when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 90-75. Will Belmont repeat their success, or does Illinois State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Belmont and Illinois State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.